Grand jury indicts Lake Charles teen for 2018 first-degree murder of Eunice man

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A St. Landry Parish grand jury indicted a Lake Charles man for a Eunice man who was shot outside his home in an attempted auto theft.

Hikeam O. Wilson, 18, of Lake Charles, was indicted on first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of Scott Daville, 56, two days after Christmas 2018.

Scott Daville

Investigators believe Daville had left his truck running in his driveway early that morning to walk inside his home before driving to work. When he returned to the truck, Wilson — who was 16 at the time — allegedly began firing at Daville, who died later that day.

In December 2019, the district attorney’s office elected to try Wilson as an adult.

A first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, or the death penalty.