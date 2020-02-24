Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Grand jury indicts Lake Charles teen for 2018 first-degree murder of Eunice man

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hikeam Wilson

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A St. Landry Parish grand jury indicted a Lake Charles man for a Eunice man who was shot outside his home in an attempted auto theft.

Hikeam O. Wilson, 18, of Lake Charles, was indicted on first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of Scott Daville, 56, two days after Christmas 2018.

Scott Daville

Investigators believe Daville had left his truck running in his driveway early that morning to walk inside his home before driving to work. When he returned to the truck, Wilson — who was 16 at the time — allegedly began firing at Daville, who died later that day.

In December 2019, the district attorney’s office elected to try Wilson as an adult.

A first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, or the death penalty.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
54°F Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
54°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
54°F Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
54°F Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Trending Stories

Sidebar