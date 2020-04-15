1  of  2
Grand Coteau PD releases surveillance footage of April, 2019, homicide suspects; Public’s help sought in investigation

GRAND COTEAU, La. (KLFY)- Surveillance footage of suspects involved in a deadly shooting in Grand Coteau has been released in effort to solve the year-old case.

On April 8, 2019, armed individuals arrived in a white truck, approached a man standing in the doorway of a mobile home on Bellemin Street and forced him inside.

The victim, identified as 29-year-old Keaven Breaux, was shot and later died at a St. Landry Parish hospital.

(Grand Coteau Police Department)

According to the Grand Coteau Police Department, two vehicles were stolen from the property. One of the vehicles, a black Buick Regal, was found of Harry Guilbeau Road.

Anyone with information on the identities of these suspects is urged to call the Grand Coteau Police Department, (337) 662-3972 or St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers, at 948-8477(TIPS) or go to our website; stlandrycrimestoppers.com or Facebook and leave a WEBTIP. You can also send a tip via text message.

Text TIPS625, plus your tip to CRIMES (274637).

Tips can remain anonymous.

