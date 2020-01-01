Live Now
Grand Coteau police officer shot in shoulder during traffic stop, suspect apprehended

Local
Posted: / Updated:

GRAND COTEAU, La. (KLFY) — Several sources are reporting that shots were fired at a Grand Coteau police officer during a traffic stop.

Grand Coteau Police Chief Wilton Guidry confirmed to KLFY that one female officer was shot during a routine stop on La. 182. The officer, who has not been publicly identified, was struck hit in shoulder, and is currently being treated in a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She is expected to recover.

The suspect then attempted to flee on foot but was captured by officers. The suspects identity has not yet been released, but Guidry confirmed the shooter was “not from this area.”

St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation.

In a statement, Guidry said, “The Church Point Police Department would like to send our prayers to the Grand Coteau Police Officer and her family after being shot on a traffic stop. We wish for a speedy recovery for the Officer. We also want to extend any assistance we may offer to the Grand Coteau Police Department. Please help us pray for the Officer and her family.”

