Grand Coteau Fire Department lowers fire rating from class 10 to class 5

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- There’s some good news for the small town of Grand Coteau.

Its municipal fire department has worked to lower its fire rating from class 10, which is the poorest rating, to class 5.

The effort took rebuilding the department “from the ground up,” Grand Coteau Assistant Fire Chief Riley “Skippy” Grisham said.

“We’ve done a lot. We purchased new equipment, improved our response time, we ‘ve increased our training daily,” Grisham told News 10. The department placed additional certified instructors.

Grisham said it has taken almost four years, but the hard work along with a lot of paperwork has paid off. The new fire rating goes into effect on July 6, 2020

A lower fire rating means potential lower homeowner’s insurance rates for residents. Grisham said he’s hoping voters consider the department’s improvement when a 15.00 millage dedicated to the fire protection goes up for a vote on July 11, 2020.

“We would like to thank our staff and our volunteer for all their hard work and dedication,” Grisham said.