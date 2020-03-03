Grand Coteau Asst. Police Chief tells how he came across body of missing Ville Platte woman

GRAND COTEAU, La. (KLFY) We are just off Interstate 49 about a mile from the Grand Coteau/Sunset exit here in St. Landry Parish.

Earlier this afternoon, State Police confirmed that in a wooded area, the body of Joyce Thomas, who was both deaf and mute, and had been missing since last Wednesday was found.

Police had been searching the wooded area since Friday afternoon shortly after the arrest of Philip Dewoody.

The wooded area is where Thomas was found is thought to be on or near Dewoody’s home property.

Police confirm they were led to the area where Thomas’ body was found by an Opelousas woman who had been kidnapped and allegedly assaulted by Dewoody on February 22.

Earlier, we spoke with the Assistant Chief of Police in Grand Coteau who actually found the body of Joyce Thomas early this morning.

“After I contacted my department to establish a timeline, I left the scene in order not to contaminate the crime scene and gave State Police a statement about how I came across the remains and then I left the scene.”

Tragic news for the family.

Over the weekend, KLFY spoke to the grandson of Joyce Thomas and he said he just wanted her to come home.

