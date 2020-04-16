Grand Coteau adult day center delivers meals to stay-at-home senior residents during coronavirus crisis

GRAND COTEAU, La. (KLFY) Many organizations are barely hanging on while others are dipping into general operating funds to get by.

In Grand Coteau, Hansberry Adult Day Health Care staff delivered essential items to their stay-at-home residents.

83-year-old Frederick Guillot of Grand Coteau spent quality time at Hansberry before they had to close due to protective orders.

“It makes me feel like I’m going crazy. I feel like I’m going crazy,” Guillot explained.

Guillot’s among the high risk but has no choice but to go out to get what he needs.

“If it wouldn’t have been for some good people like that I would have been back in Alexandria because I had a good place over there,” he said.

“They’re calling every single day wanting to know when are we going to open up and they miss us. When are you going to open up? We can’t open up right now,” Hansberry explained.

The Hansberry Crew loaded their trucks with hot food for the soul and activity booklets for idol minds.

Owner Mary Hansberry says the pandemic has made for challenging times, resources scarce and people isolated.

“None of our clients get Meal on Wheels. Some of them do have PCS (personal care services) but most of our clients get their meals from here,” Hansberry noted.

LPN Erica Jolivette says the need goes beyond food. The inability to socialize has a mental and emotional impact.

“I’m checking on them throughout the week. A lot of them are depressed right now,” Jolivette added.

“We’re just one big happy family here and that’s what they are missing,” Chassion said.