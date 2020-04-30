Grammy-nominated musician Steve Riley to play virtual Downtown Alive concert

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) – Steve Riley and his two sons will be the next musicians to take over the Downtown Alive! Facebook page for a virtual Friday night performance.

The Riley Family band will continue a tradition that Downtown Alive! organizers began in March after state mandated restrictions on events and gatherings caused the Friday night series to cancel their season of live concerts.

Riley, who is best known as the leader of Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys, is a Grammy-nominated Cajun musician. He and his sons have been hosting Sunday live events on their own Facebook page, and now they will play for the Downtown Alive! audience this Friday at 7:00 PM.