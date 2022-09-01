MARKSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The Atlanta-born rapper, actor, comedian, and entrepreneur known for hit singles such as “Whatever You Like,” is coming to Paragon Casino Resort.

Tip “T.I.” Harris will perform on October 22 in the Mari Showroom at Paragon Casino Resort.

In addition to his multiple Grammy awards, “T.I” has released 10 hit albums, and won multiple Billboard, BET, and MTV awards. He has also starred in countless blockbuster movies and top-rated shows.

Outside of his musical career, T.I. is an active force in fighting for social issues such as race relations and human rights with his Us or Else movement.

On October 22, you can see T.I. perform hits like “Whatever You Like,” “Rubber Band Man,” and “U Don’t Know Me,” and much more. Tickets start at $55 and are available here.

For more information visit the Paragon Casino Resort website.