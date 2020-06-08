Grab a drink and have a good time, Louisiana is in Phase 2 of reopening

(KLFY)- Phase 2 of reopening the economy went into effect.

Phase 2 allows more businesses to reopen and welcome back customers.

Bert Istre, owner of Route 92, says, “When we were closed, we took advantage on the time to do special cleaning. We had a pressure washer come in, floors, and building. We restocked coolers and inventory.”



Route 92 in Youngsville along with many other bars in Louisiana are back in business.

Monday, Governor John Bel Edwards announced Phase Two reopenings for the state.

In that category, bars are able to open up again and welcome back their customers… with restrictions.



“When you walk in, it will be like a restaurant. We will ask how many in the party, you will be seated at a table. A bartender will go to you and get the order. Instead of walking and mingling all over the place, we are trying to control where the groups are at,” explains Istre.



As much as bar owners would love to pack in the place and enjoy everyone’s company, limitations during Phase 2 restrict capacity to only 25% including customers and staff.



Istre adds, “Once tables are filled to capacity, we have a patio. We will block off the parking lot, no cars will park in front. People can mingle out there.”



Route 92 owner says the pandemic closures have been tough, however he is ready to turn the open sign on and welcome back familiar faces.



“The other night we had a live stream with a band. When I walked in through the backdoor, I felt the vibration of the music. Chills came across my body,” Istre continues.