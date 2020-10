(KLFY) Governor John Bel Edwards on Saturday will tour areas hit by Hurricane Delta.

Edwards will host a Unified Command Group meeting at 12:30 p.m. and then speak with the media about the state’s response to Hurricane Delta.

Afterwards, the Governor and cabinet members will travel to areas impacted by the Hurricane to join local officials and lawmakers to survey the damage., his office announced.

Edwards will then hold a media briefing in Jennings, at the Jennings Airport, 1200 Airport Rd.