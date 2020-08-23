Governor John Bel Edwards to address state twice Sunday ahead of projected twin storms
(KLFY) Governor John Bel Edwards will speak about the state’s response to tropical storms Marco and Laura today at 11:30 a.m. and again at 6:00 p.m.
The Governor will speak from the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge at 11:30 and from the Louisiana State Police Training Academy in Baton Rouge at 6 p.m.
KLFY will carry both announcements live on air and online at klfy.com
His announcements follow the National Hurricane Center updated forecast tracks Sunday
