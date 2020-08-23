Governor John Bel Edwards to address state twice Sunday ahead of projected twin storms

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during a news conference to give an update on the presence and spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at GOHSEP in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

(KLFY) Governor John Bel Edwards will speak about the state’s response to tropical storms Marco and Laura today at 11:30 a.m. and again at 6:00 p.m.

The Governor will speak from the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge at 11:30 and from the Louisiana State Police Training Academy in Baton Rouge at 6 p.m.

KLFY will carry both announcements live on air and online at klfy.com

His announcements follow the National Hurricane Center updated forecast tracks Sunday





