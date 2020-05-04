Governor John Bel Edwards announces change to state’s COVID-19 press briefings

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, left, provides an update on the spread of coronavirus, Friday, April 10, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

(KLFY) Beginning Monday, May 4, 2020 Governor John Bel Edwards will host press briefings three days a week on the state’s efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Edwards, the press briefings will now be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Since March, the governor’s has addressed the state in daily press briefings that were televised around the state and streamed online.

The thrice weekly briefings will be held until such time that Louisiana enters into Phase One of reopening Edwards announced.