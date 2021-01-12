Governor Edwards to talk about next phase of COVID-19 response; press briefing set for 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference to discuss whether or not Louisiana will remain in it’s current “modified” Phase Two of reopening the economy, which is set to expire Wednesday, Jan. 13. Louisiana has been in a modified version of Phase Two since the end of November.

Gov. Edwards will either issue another executive order to keep the state in a modified version of Phase Two of the White House’s guidelines for reopening the U.S. economy or he will issue a new executive order to move the state into a different phase.

The governor is also expected to talk about the state’s continued rise of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations at the news conference.

