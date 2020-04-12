Governor creates task force on health disparaties after numbers show COVID-19 killing blacks at higher rate

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – Governor John Bel Edwards announced the creation of a task force to deal with the state’s health disparaties.

The Governor’s announcement of this task force comes just days after we reported the Coronavirus is killing African-Americans in Louisiana at an alarming rate compared to other groups.

Governor John Bel Edwards became emotional during his Good Friday news conference when talking about the number of people and their families affected by the Coronavirus in Louisiana.

“I can only imagine what that must be like and my heart, it really does, it breaks for those people,” Gov. Edwards said.

Numbers show 70 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the state are African-American. That’s why the Governor said he created the Louisiana COVID-19 health equity task force.

Deon Guillory asked, “Isn’t this just kind of like the coronavirus has exposed a long dark secret, not just in Lousiana, but also in our country that African-Americans have these underlying issues, but it’s because of things like the grocery gap and lack of access to health foods.”

Governor Edwards replied, “I think that’s fair. In our state, we still have too many people who smoke, we have too many who don’t exercise, we have too many people who drink three sodas a day than water.”

The Governor is asking Universities and research institutions across the state to lead this effort including Southern and Xavier Universities. The long tern goal is to see what the state can do to better address these chronic health condition disparaties.

“Given that this virus, this diesase is shining a light on these disparaties, maybe this is our opportunity to finally break through to a larger number of people and get them to change their behaviors,” said Gov. Edwards

The Governor says the task force will begin its work immediately.