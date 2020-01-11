Governor appoints Washington interim mayor

WASHINGTON, ST. LANDRY PARISH, LA — Governor John Bel Edwards was forced to appoint an interim mayor to the St. Landry Parish town of Washington. It’s the latest chapter in an effort to correct the budget and eliminate debt.

To help understand where Washington wants to go next, it’s important to understand where they came from.

Washington is the state’s third-oldest settlement. They celebrate their tricentennial in 2020. Known as a steamboat town, the last steamboat left Washington in 1900. Many Louisiana rural villages face the same problem of not bringing in enough revenue to fund their expenses.

But on Dec. 19, without a budget passed, Mayor James Olivier resigned without giving a reason. That left the council 20 days to appoint an interim mayor and the end of the year to pass a budget.

They passed the budget, but the council couldn’t agree on an interim mayor by the Jan. 8, deadline. The state didn’t have that problem.

“I’m retired, so I guess I was kind of at the right place at the wrong time,” started Dwight Landreneau. He is the governor’s pick to pull the town of Washington out of a financial crisis.

State Representative Dustin Miller made the recommendation which was followed when the Washington town council’s January 8th deadline to appoint an interim mayor expired.

Landreneau recalled, “I had a call from representative miller to find out what was going on, and how could we rectify some of the problems.”

Landreneau is a Washington native and believes his state administrative experience as the director of State Parks, secretary to Wildlife of Fisheries, and LSU Ag Center Associate Vice Chancellor is why he was appointed.

“I don’t think I’ve taken on an agency that’s flush with cash yet,” Landreneau said. “Everyone I’ve taken on we’ve been either broke, on the verge of being broke, or having our budget cut to where it wouldn’t take much for us to be financially strapped.”

Landreneau said he learned he was being considered around New Years Day. Friday was his first day on the job.

Landreneau explained he already has a plan, “We can really start making some decisions that we can carry out the task that we have at hand of trying to balance our spending with our expenditures, and then go after if there is some money out there, grants and different kinds of financial help, that might help us get over the hill.”

Alderwoman at Large and Mayor Pro-Temp Mona Bob admitted she expected an elected official to be appointed as mayor, but said, “I’m glad Landreneau was appointed, and I am looking forward to working with him.”

Landreneau spoke to each councilman and department leader about eliminating redundancies, and he said he also hopes to attract new industries as interim mayor, “There’s a lot of things here that we hope that once we get our business straight, and get moving again, that people will really consider the town of Washington.”

The next mayoral election for Washingon is in November. When asked if he is interested in that position, Landreneau replied that there are a lot more important things for him to focus on now than running a campaign. He enjoyed retirement. However, the man who was raised and plans to die Washington, and he wants to see his home succeed.

Last November, Louisiana’s Legislative Auditor listed Washington as one of 18 fiscally distressed towns and villages in the state.

Four on the list are inside Acadiana. They include Melville, Basile, Baldwin, and Washington.