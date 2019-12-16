Gov. John Bel Edwards request continued prayers for Kathleen Blanco’s family on first birthday since her death

Governor John Bel Edwards on Sunday asked for continued prayers for Kathleen Blanco’s family on what would have been her 77th birthday.

The former governor of Louisiana died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 after a long cancer battle.

“We miss her dearly and I ask that everyone continue to lift up the Babineaux and Blanco families in your thoughts and prayers,” Edwards said.

Blanco served as Louisiana’s 54th governor from January of 2004 to January of 2008 and was the first woman to be elected to the office.

