Gov. Edwards issues State Emergency Declaration due to ongoing flood/severe weather threat in Southwest Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards today issued a State of Emergency Declaration in response to the ongoing severe weather impacting Southwest Louisiana.

Numerous Flash Flood Warnings and Tornado Warnings have already were issued Monday by the National Weather Service (NWS) with additional rains expected across the state for the next several days.

“Water rescues and other emergency actions have been necessary this afternoon as heavy rainfall fell across Southwest Louisiana,” said Edwards. “The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) stands ready to support our local partners with any emergency resources needed beyond their capabilities. We are only a few weeks away from the start of hurricane season, but this threat is the latest in a string of recent weather threats that remind us of the importance of preparedness and staying informed.”

A state of emergency is an administrative step that authorizes the use of state resources to aid in storm response efforts.

GOHSEP also encourages everyone to avoid flooded roadways.

Do not remove or drive around barricades. Visit www.511la.org for road updates during an emergency.