Gov. Edwards announces $20 million expansion for Supreme Rice in Crowley

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards joined officials from Supreme Rice in Crowley today to announce a $20 million expansion of the rice mill’s facilities.

According to a press release, the governor’s office notes the project will add 25,000 square feet of manufacturing space — a 50% expansion. The rice mill, the largest in Louisiana, will retain 150 employees across the state, including 105 at the Crowley site.

Louisiana Economic Development estimates the Crowley mill supports an additional 374 indirect jobs, for a total of more than 475 jobs in Acadiana and surrounding areas.

“Louisiana’s natural resources and geographic position have blessed us with an agricultural bounty that is the envy of the world,” Gov. Edwards said. “This landmark Crowley company will celebrate 85 years in business in 2021, and they are celebrating this milestone with a reinvestment in the community. I congratulate the Supreme Rice team on this expansion and on the securing of great jobs in Acadiana.”

The new investment will allow the company to upgrade its current milling process to a new state-of-the-art milling process. New equipment to be installed will include the latest technology in milling machines and milled rice storage, and the project will include related railroad improvements at the site.

Louisiana Economic Development began discussing a potential expansion project with Supreme Rice in July 2019. To secure the project, the state offered Supreme Rice a competitive incentive package that includes $500,000 from Louisiana’s Economic Development Award Program to support infrastructure improvements, as well as a $300,000 Modernization Tax Credit. The company also is expected to utilize the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program.

Established in Kaplan, Louisiana in 1936, Supreme Rice moved to Crowley the following year. Founder Joseph Doré built and implemented one of the first drying units in the industry, as rice processing moved from field-dried shocks and threshing to one-step methods. Since its founding, the company has expanded its reach and is shipping worldwide to more than 50 countries. Processing more than 1 billion pounds annually, Supreme Rice produces packages of white long grain, medium long grain, jasmine and brown long grain rice.