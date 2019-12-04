Gov. Edwards and Savoie’s Foods announce $12.7 Million expansion in St. Landry Parish

OPELOUSAS, La. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and President Frederick Lafleur of Savoie’s Sausage and Food Products Inc. have announced a $12.7 million expansion of the company’s food production facility in St. Landry Parish near Opelousas.

The project includes construction of a 41,000-square-foot facility and installation of new production equipment. The larger facility will enable Savoie’s to nearly double its production.

With the expansion, the company will broaden its distribution area, bringing Cajun-style sausage and other food products to a wider region.

Through the expansion, Savoie’s will retain 100 employees and create five new direct jobs.

The new jobs will provide an average annual salary of $40,000, plus benefits, and Louisiana Economic Development estimates the expansion will result in 11 new indirect jobs, for a total of 16 new jobs in St. Landry Parish.

The project also will generate an estimated 172 construction jobs in St. Landry Parish.

“Savoie’s products have been a fixture on Louisiana dinner tables and have delighted our families for generations,” said Gov. Edwards. “I am proud to celebrate this progress that will allow Savoie’s to share its authentic Louisiana flavor far beyond our state. Today’s announcement is a testament to the success of the company, strengthened by our unique culture and the highly skilled workforce of Acadiana.”

Construction will start in January 2020 with an estimated completion by August 2020. Commercial operations in the new facility are expected to begin in September 2020.

“Those of us who work for Savoie’s Sausage and Food Products Inc. are privileged to carry on the tradition of cooking and distributing the products made from the recipes of our founder, Eula Savoie, who passed away in January of 2010,” Lafleur said.

“We believe that she would be happy to see her family business expanding and her products distributed to more and more customers. Her legacy to her family, employees and customers continues to grow, and those of us who were fortunate enough to have known her, worked with her and learned from her, take pride in carrying the business that she created forward into 2020 and beyond.

“We would like to thank our loyal customers, employees and vendors for giving us this opportunity. Also, we would like to thank Gov. John Bel Edwards, Secretary Don Pierson and his staff from Louisiana Economic Development, and Bill Rodier, of St. Landry Parish Economic Development for their participation in this endeavor. Together, we hope to make Ms. Eula proud of her family, her employees and, most importantly, her customers by continuing the tradition that she began in 1955.”

Louisiana Economic Development began working on the expansion with Savoie’s in July 2018. To secure the facility expansion in St. Landry Parish, the State of Louisiana offered the company a competitive incentive package that includes a performance-based, forgivable loan of $100,000 from the state’s Economic Development Award Program. Additionally, Savoie’s is expected to participate in the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

“We are grateful to have companies like Savoie’s Foods in St Landry Parish,” said Parish President Bill Fontenot. “Their leadership and their employees are true assets to the parish, and we are delighted to help promote their continued company growth.”

“Savoie’s is a great example of collaborative business expansion outreach that leads to growth opportunities for local companies,” said Executive Director Bill Rodier of St. Landry Parish Economic Development.

“Our local, regional and state economic development partners all contributed to making this exciting expansion a reality. We are thankful to be a part this dynamic team, and fortunate to have such a great company joining the continued growth of our area economy.”

“We congratulate Savoie’s on their expansion in St. Landry Parish,” said President and CEO Troy Wayman of One Acadiana.

“As a 2018 Lantern Award recipient, Savoie’s is a well-known leader in manufacturing excellence and has made invaluable contributions to the community and local economy for over 60 years. We are excited to work with Savoie’s and local partners to assist this uniquely Acadiana brand continue to grow and reach more families across the country.”