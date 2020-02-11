Got mice? Hire a cat through Lafayette’s working cat program

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A program by the Lafayette Consolidated Government seeks to relocate sterilized, vaccinated and unsocialized cats who would otherwise have been euthanized at the shelter and place them with employers who have problems with rats.

The program, “Cats Clocking In”, is in conjunction with WildCat Foundation/SpayNation and the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, and is designed to place cats in safe environments where they are valued for their hunting skills.

Benefits:

Provides natural pest control



No adoption fee

Vaccinated, microchipped, spayed/neutered and ear-tipped



Adopted in pairs to keep each other company



Ideal for barns, warehouses, manufacturing​ yards, residential homes, etc.



Provides previously homeless animals with a safe place to live



Requirements:

Employers must provide food, water and general medical care



Employers will need keep the cats in an enclosed area for a minimum of 2 weeks for the cats to acclimate to their new home



Employers must provide the cat access to an enclosed space as shelter

To hire a working cat, employers can fill out the Working Cat Employer Application​​​​.

After working cats are identified, employers are then given instructions on how to introduce their working cats to their new environment during the first two weeks and how to transport cats for veterinary care, should medical care become necessary.

Here are some Frequently Asked Questions