Gordon McKernan to Giveaway Essentials to Disaster Victims in Lake Charles

Bradley Beard walks with a shovel through his daughter’s destroyed trailer home, after searching in vain for the water shutoff valve for the property in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 in Hackberry, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LAKE CHARLES, La. – Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys will be hosting a Hurricane Laura relief station at the office in Lake Charles, LA.

After Hurricane Laura’s devastating landfall, many individuals found themselves without power, water, essentials, or even a home. Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys will give away essentials such as paper towels, toilet paper, water, diapers, wipes, cleaning supplies, and more to bring some relief to our fellow Louisianans. “We are shocked by Hurricane Laura’s devastation and want to help in any way we can. I hope that this small effort will bring some relief to this disaster victims,” said Gordon McKernan.

If you were affected by Hurricane Laura and need essential items, please visit their relief station. To ensure that everyone can receive supplies, they will be limiting three items per person. They are encouraging everyone to follow safety measures with face masks and social distancing.

Hurricane Laura Relief Station

Date: Thursday, September 3, 2020

Time: 12:00pm-3pm (while supplies last)

Location: Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys- Lake Charles

Address: 3042 Ryan St., LC, LA 70601