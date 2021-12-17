Golf Cart Santa: Christmas cheer on the move in Broussard

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY)– Starting in 2015, Golf Cart Santa took to the streets of Broussard hoping to bring joy to the community during the holiday season.

Golf Cart Santa follows a specific route around Broussard, stopping to perform for crowds at designated stops for 15 to 20 minutes, starting at 5:45 p.m.

There are only four performances left this year:

  • Tonight, Friday Dec. 17 at Y-Not Stop
  • Sunday, Dec. 19 (pushed back due to rain) at Stines
  • Tuesday, Dec. 21 at Emmy’s Ice Cream
  • Thursday, Dec. 23 at Food & Fun and Y-Not Stop

The dates of performances are subject to change depending on weather.

Keep up with their Facebook page for maps of routes, stops, and any possible changes. @ Golf Cart Santa

