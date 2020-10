Related to this story Mosquito spray services continue with the use of Air Force C-130H

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Aerial spraying with the use of Airforce C-130H planes is scheduled to continue Thursday evening.

According to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the flyovers will likely continue over the next few days in Lafayette, Acadia and Jeff Davis parishes.

A third-party aerial spraying operation is scheduled to begin in St. Landry and Point Coupee parishes.