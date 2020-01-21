Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

GoFundMe set up for 17-year-old Lafayette shooting victim

Local
Posted: / Updated:

A 17-year-old Comeaux High School student remains in critical condition in a Lafayette hospital after suffering a gunshot wound while sitting in a vehicle over the weekend.

The teen, identified by family as Matthew Carter, was rushed to the Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where he remains in the Intensive Care Unit, his family reports.

A family approved GoFundMe page has been set up by friends of the Carter’s to help pay for his medical expenses.

To donate, click here.

Two juveniles, ages 13 and 14, have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

°F Feels like °
Wind
mph
Humidity
%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

47°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

°F
Wind
mph
Precip
%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Clear

Opelousas

43°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

47°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

°F
Wind
mph
Precip
%
Sunset
Moon Phase

°F Feels like °
Wind
mph
Humidity
%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
32°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories