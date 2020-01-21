GoFundMe set up for 17-year-old Lafayette shooting victim

A 17-year-old Comeaux High School student remains in critical condition in a Lafayette hospital after suffering a gunshot wound while sitting in a vehicle over the weekend.

The teen, identified by family as Matthew Carter, was rushed to the Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where he remains in the Intensive Care Unit, his family reports.

A family approved GoFundMe page has been set up by friends of the Carter’s to help pay for his medical expenses.

Two juveniles, ages 13 and 14, have been arrested in connection with the shooting.