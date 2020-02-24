GoFundMe created for Broussard couple who lost home in fire

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) A fundraiser has been started to help a Broussard family who lost everything in a weekend house fire.

A GoFundMe to help the family of Laycie and Daniel Fanguy had raised $10,289 by 7:30 p.m. Sunday. 156 people had donated.

The Fanguy’s are local educators. Laycie Fanguy teachers art at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy and Daniel Danguy is a social studies teacher at Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy.

“Bandit,” the family dog alerted the Fanguy family just as the flames started at their Hanchey Street home.

“We are all ok (pets too).” Laycie Fanguy wrote in a Facebook post. The couple has three children.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.