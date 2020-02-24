Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

GoFundMe created for Broussard couple who lost home in fire

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) A fundraiser has been started to help a Broussard family who lost everything in a weekend house fire.

A GoFundMe to help the family of Laycie and Daniel Fanguy had raised $10,289 by 7:30 p.m. Sunday. 156 people had donated.

The Fanguy’s are local educators. Laycie Fanguy teachers art at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy and Daniel Danguy is a social studies teacher at Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy.

“Bandit,” the family dog alerted the Fanguy family just as the flames started at their Hanchey Street home.

“We are all ok (pets too).” Laycie Fanguy wrote in a Facebook post. The couple has three children.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
58°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

60°F Broken Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
56°F Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Trending Stories

Sidebar