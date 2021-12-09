Ginuwine and Jon B perform at the Heymann Center

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – R&B fans in Acadiana were treated to the smooth sounds of national recording artists, Jon B and Ginuwine.

The Heymann Performing Arts Center was the scene of the third and final show in the Eddie Floyd Concert Series 2021. GCE Presents is a production company owned by Lafayette native, Eddie Floyd. Floyd is the man behind the last several R&B shows that happened at the Heymann Center.

Floyd says he brings these shows to Lafayette because he wants to share the experience with the people of Acadiana.

On Friday, December 3, 2021, Grammy-nominated singers, Jon B and Ginuwine graced the stage singing all their hits, and the fans were not disappointed.

Jon B took to the stage just after 8 p.m. and sang hits like, “Are U Still Down”, “Someone to Love” and “They Don’t Know”. The singer/songwriter handed out long-stem red roses to several ladies in the audience.

At around 9:30 p.m., Ginuwine took the stage with loads of energy. Singing hits like “So Anxious”, “None of Ur Friends Business” and of course he closed out the show with the crowd-favorite “Pony”. Ginuwine also handed out long-stem red roses, as the ladies screamed throughout his performance.

After their sets, both men greeted fans and took pictures with them before leaving the city.

Eddie Floyd says this is something he hopes to continue in his hometown, and wants fans to look out for more shows from GCE Presents…