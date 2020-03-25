Giles Automotive offers to run errands for senior citizens

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Giles Automotive team members will be providing an essential errand running service for senior citizens in the Lafayette & Opelousas areas through April 12th.

Grocery shopping, picking up prescriptions at drugstores, and dropping off a car for service are a few examples of the essential errand services that Giles will provide, Bob Giles, Chairman/CEO Giles Automotive said.

The services will be available Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and senior citizens should call Giles Automotive at (337)-210-9015 for assistance.

“Now more than ever, we feel it is our obligation to help our senior citizens during this most unfortunate time. They are the most vulnerable and many are in desperate need for a helping hand. We are here to help.” He went on to say “While we hope the present situation will be considerably better by April 12th, if we see the need we will continue this service.” Giles said.

Additional information about the essential errand running service can be answered by contacting Ryan LeBlanc, President of Giles Automotive at (337)-354-2743 or (337)-522-4444.