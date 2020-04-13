Giles Automotive offering 20 cent a gallon gas to everyone this Thursday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Giles Automotive located at 6137 Johnston Street in Lafayette will be selling gas for 20 cents per gallon this Thursday April 16th from 7am to 7pm to help everyone during this most needed time, CEO Bob Giles announced Monday.

This is about 90% lower than the average cost per gallon of gas in Louisiana, he said.

There is a 10 gallon limit, and vehicles should enter between Giles Subaru and Southland Engine on Johnston Street.

All monies collected will be donated to various causes in Acadiana; these include Dreams Come True of Louisiana, the Outreach Center Of Acadiana that helps homeless families, and Acadiana Animal Aid, Giles said.

“With unemployment soaring especially in Louisiana which has been hit harder by the Coronavirus than most states it is just our way of giving back to the community and helping very worthy causes at the same time. We have a 12,000 gallon tank, and we anticipate to sell out. The monies collected and 20 cent per gallon gas will help countless families in Acadiana.” Giles said.

“While we will donate all funds collected customers can leave more as again all monies will be going to very worthy causes. We will also be providing refreshments to those in line and adhere to all social distancing standards.”