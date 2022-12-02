LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The KLFY FoodNet Food for Families Drive is back. This Tuesday, Dec. 6, Catholic Charities of Acadiana will be collecting nonperishable food donations. Catholic Charities is looking forward to donations from smaller groups and communities that will make a big difference for local families in need.

Catholic Charities says they need items like boxed crackers, canned tuna, canned salmon or canned chicken, dried beans, lentils peas, canned beans, chili, peanut butter, jelly, canned soup/stew, instant oatmeal, pasta/spaghetti sauce, canned fruit, canned vegetables and granola bars.

There will be locations across Acadiana accepting donations on Dec. 6. The full list of donation sites is listed below: