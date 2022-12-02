LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The KLFY FoodNet Food for Families Drive is back. This Tuesday, Dec. 6, Catholic Charities of Acadiana will be collecting nonperishable food donations. Catholic Charities is looking forward to donations from smaller groups and communities that will make a big difference for local families in need.
Catholic Charities says they need items like boxed crackers, canned tuna, canned salmon or canned chicken, dried beans, lentils peas, canned beans, chili, peanut butter, jelly, canned soup/stew, instant oatmeal, pasta/spaghetti sauce, canned fruit, canned vegetables and granola bars.
There will be locations across Acadiana accepting donations on Dec. 6. The full list of donation sites is listed below:
- Lafayette: Cajundome Convention Center, 5:30 a.m. -6 p.m.
- Abbeville: Super1 Foods, 8 a.m. -6 p.m.
- Baldwin: Sacred Heart Church/ LeGros Hall, 7 a.m. -5 p.m.
- Basile: First Baptist Church, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Breaux Bridge, 300 Veteran Dr., 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Carencro: Carencro Community Center, 6 a.m.-6p.m.
- Centerville: St. Joseph Catholic Church, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Eunice: Eunice Food Bank, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Franklin: Church of the Assumption, 7 a.m.-5p.m.
- Jeanerette: First Church of God in Christ, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Kaplan: Knights of Columbus Hall, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Loreauville: Our Lady of Victory Food Panty, 6 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Mamou: St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Morgan City: St. Mary Outreach, Inc., 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- New Iberia: Sugar Cane Festival Building, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Opelousas: Super1 Food, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Pine Prairie: St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- St. Martinville: Notre Dame Catholic Church, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Ville Platte: Northside Civic Center/ Pavillion Building: 6 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Youngsville: First Assembly of God, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.