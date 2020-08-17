Move the Mindset, a group that wants the statue of Confederate Gen. Alfred Mouton removed from downtown Lafayette, hosts a press conference. August 23, 2017. (Photo: SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — At the intersection of Lee Avenue and Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette stands the statue of Confederate General Alfred Mouton.

For 98 years, the statue has stood on city property in front of Lafayette’s old City Hall, now the Lafayette International Center. There have been efforts to remove it, arguments being that its symbolism is offensive to many.

A court hearing was scheduled for Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. at the Lafayette Parish Courthouse. Judge David Smith postponed the hearing.

The new hearing will be on Oct. 12, at 10 a.m.

On July 1, 2020, Mayor-President Josh Guillory formally requested the statue’s removal.

However, there may not be the legal grounds for the statue to be removed because of lawsuit in 1980. The statue has since been the center of many local protests.