Gator Chateau named Louisiana Travel Association Attraction of the Year

The Gator Chateau in Jennings has been awarded the Louisiana Travel Association as the “Attraction of the Year!”

The newly remodeled, 5,000-square foot Gator Chateau and Visitor Center opened in May, 2019 and has been seen by more than 37,000 visitors between May and December.

“We are so honored to receive this award. This is because of our amazing visitors (locals and tourists), wonderful staff, and of course, our baby gators!! Stop by and see us at Exit 64 in Jennings, La.” Dione Sablehaus- Jeff Davis Parish Tourist Commission Director of Marketing and Gator Chateau.

