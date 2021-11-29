GasBuddy says gas prices are steadily declining

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Things are looking up for drivers in Louisiana, as gas prices are beginning to go down.

According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of nearly 2,500 gas stations in Louisiana, Louisiana gas prices have fallen 20 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.08 per gallon today. The lowest price in the state today is $2.69 per gallon while the highest is $3.69 per gallon.

Nationally, gas prices average $3.37 per gallon which is 34 cents lower than last week.

“Gas price declines are slowly picking up momentum. With oil’s recent fall and the jury out on a new Covid variant, Omicron, we could be in store for lower prices based on many countries turning back to travel restrictions, limiting oil demand and potentially accelerating the drop in gas prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Baton Rouge- $3.05/g, unchanged from last week

Jackson- $3.05/g, down 26 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.07/g

New Orleans- $3.11/g, unchanged from last week

To check gas prices in Acadiana, the GasBuddy app shows the cheapest gas prices in the area, paired with a map and trip cost calculator. The company updates gas surveys 288 times per day.