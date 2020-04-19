Gas well blowout on Verot School Road; no evacuations ordered

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is reporting a gas blow out at Texas Gas Transmission in the 4000 block of Verot School Road.

According to Captain John Mowell, residents in the area are being advised to remain indoors.

He said no evacuations have been ordered and that the gas valve has been shut off.

Texas Gas has operators are on scene to resolve the issue, Mowell said.

No injuries have been reported.

Our on scene video is courtesy of viewer and Youngsville resident Zechariah Moore.