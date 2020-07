UPDATE: All the Roads have been reopened.

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Authorities are working a gas leak in Lafayette Parish. Officials say a gas line busted in 1300 block of South Ritchfield Road.

Ritchfield Road is closed from Landry Road to Cameron Street. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we get new information.