LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Gail Savoie, wife of UL Lafayette President Dr. Joseph Savoie, has died.

The University announced Savoie’s passing in a social media post Sunday afternoon, saying she passed away June 12, 2022 “following an extended illness.”

In a statement to the campus, Dr. Savoie remembered his wife of 44 years as, “a proud ambassador for her alma mater” and its “greatest cheerleader.”

“My family and I are grateful for your thoughts of support at this difficult time,” Savoie said.

“Gail loved her University family, and so do we.”

You can read Dr. Savoie’s full statement, here.

Funeral services are pending under the direction of Delhomme Funeral Home in Lafayette.

An obituary for Mrs. Savoie can be found here.

In lieu of flowers, the Savoie family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Savoie Family Endowed Scholarship Fund, c/o the UL Lafayette Foundation, P.O. Box 44290, Lafayette, LA 70504.

Gail Savoie was 67 years old.