Future plans for statue of Confederate Gen. Alfred Mouton remain unknown

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Louisiana division of The United Daughters of The Confederacy (UDC) responded to KLFY News 10’s question regarding the statue of Confederate General Alfred Mouton.

The UDC’s email reply:

Thank you for contacting the Louisiana Division of The United Daughters of The Confederacy regarding the monument of Confederate General Mouton.

The monument’s new location will be disclosed in the near future.

Best regards

UDC

The confederate General Alfred Mouton Statue was removed from downtown Lafayette over the weekend. Saturday.

City of Lafayette officials confirms they’ve agreed to pay up to $20,000 to relocate the statue and also pay for a new base at it’s new location.

Move the Mindset President, Frederick Prejean has been at the forefront of the legal dispute which has brought the confederate monument to its current fate.

“I think the Daughters of the Confederacy realized the evidence we had and were prepared to present to the court was evidence they could not deny,” Prejean stated.

Due to security concerns, city officials say the storage location will not be released.

The court agreement leaves the final location determination to the UDC.

“In the agreement that was reached the city stipulated that if the city was not given a location to deliver the statue to within the 45 days, the city reserves the right to do whatever it wanted to do with the statue,” Prejean added.

Prejean explains the city and people of Lafayette have shown an acceptance to the truth in a “dignified and favorable manner.”

“It (the statue) was a symbol of division of our community. It was a symbol of marginalizing black people just because the color of our skin. It was the symbolism that registered with people,” Prejean explained.

The city says the agreement calls for Lafayette to pay $5,000 to insure the statue during the relocation process.