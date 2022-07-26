LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Funeral services have been announced for Acadiana icon Stanley Decuir, 53 a talented hairstylist to hundreds in Acadiana including our on air talent here at KLFY.

In Facebook tributes, Decuir is described as a legend with charisma, an iconic superstar on stage with a monumental presence, and a sweet soul who lifted up everyone he met.

Decuir was also known for garnering the title of Miss Apollo at the Apollo Ball one of the largest Mardi Gras balls in Lafayette.

His health took a turn over a year ago after he suffered a major stroke and on Friday, July 22 Decuir died from complications related to COVID-19.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 29 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in

Delcambre.

