LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Doug Ashy, owner of Doug Ashy Building Materials, Inc., passed away Monday morning, surrounded by family. His funeral services are set for this weekend.

Ashy was 91 years old at the time of his death. He spent most of his life dedicated to his business, after opening his first lumber yard at the age of 30.

After his retirement, Ashy’s three sons managed and grew the business, which originally started as one lumberyard with four employees and a truck, to eight locations with over 300 employees. The business is currently operated by the third generation of Ashys.

Doug Ashy was also involved in many local organizations, including Acadian Home Builders Association, United Givers Fund, Goodwill, Better Business Bureau, and more.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille’s downtown location on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

His full obituary can be read online here.