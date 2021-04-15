Funeral services are set for Acadiana philanthropist Jim Moncus

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Jim Moncus was an Acadiana philanthropist who died in his home in Lafayette on Wednesday. His life will be celebrated at his memorial services on Monday.

Moncus was a crucial part of Acadiana’s philanthropic culture. He founded and later sold an oilfield service company. He also formed the James Devin Moncus Family Foundation, which has donated millions to philanthropic causes throughout the area, including the Acadiana Center for the Arts, The Grand Opera House of the South, Our Lady of Lourdes, and the development of the Lafayette horse farm property.

He was the first to approach the organizers involved in the construction of the Lafayette horse farm with a master plan, made the largest donation, and received naming rights. It is now known as Moncus Park.

Jim Moncus was 81 years old when he passed. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday April 19 at Martin and Castille Funeral Home in Lafayette. Services follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.