Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Funeral services announced for youngest victim of plane crash

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Funeral services have been announced for Michael “Walker” Vincent, the youngest victim of a plane crash Saturday in Lafayette.

Services for the 16-year old will be held at Our Saviors Church- Lafayette Campus on Thursday, Janaury 2, 2020.

Services will start at 3:00 p.m.

Visitation will on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Community Foundation of Acadiana, the Gretchen and Walker Vincent Memorial Fund, 1035 Camellia Boulevard, Suite 100, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70508.

Vincent passed away on December 28, 2019, one day shy of his 16th birthday.

He gained his wings with his mother, Gretchen David Vincent, doing what they loved most, traveling to see the LSU Tigers play, his obituary stated.

To view the full obituary, click here

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

50°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
38°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Mainly clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 40F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Clear skies. Low 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar