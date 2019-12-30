Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Funeral services announced for Sports Reporter killed in plane crash

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Funeral services have been announced for Carley McCord, Sports Reporter and daughter-in-law of LSU’s offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.

30-year-old McCord died in a small plane crash Saturday in Lafayette that claimed the lives of four others.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church, 16166 S Harrells Ferry Rd in Baton Rouge.

An interment will follow the funeral services at St. George Catholic Churuch, 7808 Saint George Drive in Baton Rouge.

Resthaven Funeral Home in Baton Rouge has been placed in charge of her final arrangements.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

50°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
38°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Mainly clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 40F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Clear skies. Low 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar