Funeral services announced for plane crash victim Robert Vaughn Crisp II

MAMOU, La. (KLFY) — A Catholic Funeral Mass for Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 59, will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Mamou on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Vaughn was one of five victims who were killed in Saturday’s plane crash in Lafayette.

The family has requested that visitation be observed at Ardoin’s Funeral Home in Mamou on Thursday, Jan. 2 from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday at 8 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited on Thursday evening at 6 p.m., led by Deacon Gene LeBouef.

Father Billy Massie, pastor of St. Ann’s Catholic Church, will be celebrant of the Mass and will conduct funeral services.

To view the full obituary, go here.