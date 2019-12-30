Funeral services announced for pilot in plane crash

Funeral services for the pilot of a plane crash over the weekend in Lafayette have been announced.

A celebration of life and memorial will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 3 p.m. for 51-year-old Ian Biggs.

The services will be held in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Avenue in Lafayette.

A rosary will be recited at 1:00 p.m.

Visitation has been set from 9 a.m. until time of services.

Interment will follow the services at Calvary Cemetery, 355 Teurlings Drive, in Lafayette.