Funeral services announced for local retired priest who passed away over the weekend

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Father William “Bill” Ruskoski, a retired priest of the Diocese of Lafayette, who died at his home in Franklin on Saturday.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 12:00 noon at the Church of the Assumption in Franklin.

Following the Mass, Fr. Bill will be laid to rest at the Church of the Assumption Church, his obituary states.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the Church of the Assumption on Wednesday, December 11th, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Visitation will resume Thursday morning at 9:00 a.m. until time of mass at 12:00 noon.

According to his obituary, Father Bill passed away peacefully in his easy chair at his home.

He was 72 years old.

