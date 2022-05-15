LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Firefighters from around Acadiana will honor one of their own Monday with a funeral procession.

Firefighter and engineer Alex Bourque died last week after losing his battle with cancer.

On Monday, (May 16) fellow firefighters will honor Bourque with a full honors funeral procession following visitation at Martin and Castille funeral home.

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, the procession will include several slow moving fire trucks that will travel down Frem Boustany to Ambassador Caffery, turning left onto S. Bernard Street, right on Albertsons Parkway to St. Nazaire and then to Hwy 96 into St. Martinville.

Drivers can expect traffic delays starting at 11:30, Spokesperson Alton Trahan said.

A requiem mass will be held on Monday, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church