‘We ask for your prayers’:Funeral arrangements announced for Joyce Thomas

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)— Funeral arrangements have been announced for Joyce Thomas.

The 72-year-old Ville Platte woman who was reported missing from her home on February 26 and then found dead five days later, will be laid to rest on Saturday, March 14.

A homegoing service will be held at 11 a.m. at the Ninth Baptist Church on North Latour Street in Ville Platte, according to the Thomas family.

The family ask that you continue to ‘keep them in your prayers.’

A GoFundMe was set up earlier in the week to help with funeral expenses.

Still no cause of death has been released by authorities.



