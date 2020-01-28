Funeral arrangements announced for Comeaux High Senior Matthew Carter

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) Funeral details have been announced for the 17-year-old Comeaux High School senior who died last week following a shooting inside his vehicle during what Lafayette police called an attempted armed robbery.

Visitation for Matthew Carter will begin on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the David Funeral Home in Youngsville from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., continue on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. and conclude on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 11 a.m.

A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at The Bayou Church, 2234 Kaliste Saloom Road with a burial to follow at St Anne’s Catholic Church in Youngsville.

David Funeral Home of Youngsville has been placed in charge of the arrangements.

Carter, who was reportedly sitting inside his vehicle when the shooting occurred, was found by police in the early morning hours of January 18 and rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where he was placed in the Intensive Care Unit.

He died Wednesday, (Jan. 22) Lafayette Police said.

Two male juveniles, ages 13 and 14, have been charged with first-degree murder.

Additional charges include armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.