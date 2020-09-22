Full List: Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close these stores by the end of 2020 — Lafayette spared

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)— You are about to have fewer locations where you can redeem all of those 20-percent off coupons that come in the mail from Bed Bath & Beyond. The home goods retailer has named the first batch of the approximately 200 stores it plans to close over the next two years.
USA Today first obtained a list of 63 stores the retailer plans to close by the end of 2020. The closures are spread across 28 states.
“As we rebuild our authority and establish a truly omni-always shopping experience for our customers, we recently announced a store optimization plan that will see us establish the right network of stores to serve our customers,” company spokeswoman Jessica Joyce said in a statement to the newspaper.
The New Jersey-based home goods retailer previously announced plans to close roughly 200 stores, which will result in about 2,800 layoffs, a move that would save the company between $250 and $350 million annually, according to Bed Bath CEO Mark Tritton.
“This is an important step in our multi-year program to create a sustainable, durable business and invest where it matters most to our digital-first customers and our people,” Joyce said Friday, adding “an exciting array of customer-inspired owned brands” will launch in 2021.
Here is a state-by-state list of affected stores, according to USA Today.
Alabama
- Birmingham: 1640 Gadsen Highway
- Alabaster: 300 Colonial Promenade Parkway
Arizona
- Phoenix: 10845 North Tatum Boulevard
California
- City of Industry: 21640 Valley Boulevard
- Fremont: 39125 Fremont Hub
- Mira Loma: 6365 Pats Ranch Road
- Paso Robles: 2449 Golden Hill Road
- Stockton: 10822 Trinty Parkway
- Victorville: 12410 Amargosa Road
Colorado
- Aurora: 23901 E. Orchard Road
- Greeley: 4735 29th Street
Connecticut
- Danbury: 13 Sugar Hollow Road
- Farmington: 1603 Southeast Road
- Milford: 1212 Boston Post Road
- Torrington: 1914 East Main Street
Florida
- Casselberry: 5803 S U.S. Highway 17/92
- Pembroke Pines: 11470 Pines Boulevard
- Port St. Lucie: 10856 SW Village Parkway
Georgia
- Douglasville: 6680 Douglas Boulevard
Illinois
- Bolingbrook: 734 East Broughton Road
- Chicago 2838 North Broadway
- DeKalb: 2530 Sycamore Road
- Orland Park: 203 Orland Park Place
Kentucky
- Lexington: 3220 Nicholasville Road
Lousiana
- Harvey: 901 Manhattan Boulevard
Maine
- Auburn: 730 Center Street
Maryland
- Gaithersburg: 558 N. Frederick Avenue
- Hanover: 7000 Arundel Mills Circle
- Salisbury: 2653 N. Salisbury Boulevard
Michigan
- Allen Park: 3180 Fariane Drive
Missouri
- Kansas City: 8520 North Evanston Avenue
Nebraska
- Lincoln: 5040 N. 27th Street
New Jersey
- Howell: 4075 Route 9
- Rockaway: 202 Enterprise Drive
New York
- Flushing: 40-24 College Point Boulevard
- New York: 410 E. 61st Street
- Rochester: 3349 Monroe Avenue
- Staten Island: 2700 Veterans Road West
- Syracuse: 3597 W. Genesee Street
- Watertown: 21855 Towne Center Drive
North Carolina
- Concord: 8241 Concord Mills Boulevard
- Raleigh: 6270 Glenwood Avenue
Ohio
- Beavercreek: 2720 Towne Drive
- Columbus: 1170 Polaris Parkway
- Holland: 1230 S. Holland Sylvania Road
- Pickerington: 1750 Hill Road North
Oregon
- Gresham: 719 NW 12th Street
Pennsylvania
- Plymouth Meeting: 2410 Chemical Road
Tennessee
- Nashville: 211 Opry Mills Drive
Texas
- Austin: 9333 Research Boulevard
- Hurst: 853 Northeast Mall Drive
- Missouri City: 5752 Highway 6
- Watauga: 7616 Deton Highway
Utah
- Layton: 2159 Harris Boulevard
- West Jordan: 7142 South Plaza Center Drive
Virginia
- Arlington: 900 Army Navy Drive
Washington
- Everett: 1130 SE Everett Mall Way
West Virginia
- Martinsburg: 172 Retail Commons Parkway
Wisconsin
- Brookfield: 605 Main Street