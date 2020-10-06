Fugitive arrested after Jeff Davis Parish detectives find his abandoned vehicle in roadway

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 35-year-old Lake Arthur man was arrested Monday by detectives who found his abandoned vehicle in the road.

According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Dustin LeJeune was booked on charges including illegal possession of stolen things and a contempt of court warrant.

Deputies who stopped to check the vehicle on Cleopha Road in Jennings, later came into contact with LeJeune who had returned with fuel.  

It was later determined he was wanted on the outstanding charges, detectives said.  

