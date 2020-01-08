Live Now
Frosty Start to Wednesday with More Sunny and Cool Weather Later

Local
Posted:

This morning will be coldest morning over the next 7 days as temperatures start in the mid 30s across Acadiana. Areas of frost are possible before we turn mild for the afternoon with highs today in the low to mid 60s. Mostly sunny skies are expected throughout the day and we won’t be as breezy as yesterday. Not looking as cold tonight as temps fall into the lower 50s.

Clear

Abbeville

37°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

42°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

34°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

