This morning will be coldest morning over the next 7 days as temperatures start in the mid 30s across Acadiana. Areas of frost are possible before we turn mild for the afternoon with highs today in the low to mid 60s. Mostly sunny skies are expected throughout the day and we won’t be as breezy as yesterday. Not looking as cold tonight as temps fall into the lower 50s.
Frosty Start to Wednesday with More Sunny and Cool Weather Later
Abbeville37°F Clear Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
